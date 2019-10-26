First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.90% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFNW. ValuEngine raised First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

FFNW opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.