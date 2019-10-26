First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,732. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

