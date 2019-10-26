First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

FBNC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 77,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,732. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

