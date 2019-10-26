Financial Contrast: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) versus New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gold Reserve and New Jersey Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Gold Reserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.6%. New Jersey Mining does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Reserve and New Jersey Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $51.57 million 3.44 $41.86 million N/A N/A New Jersey Mining $3.63 million 5.63 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -18.72% -18.05% New Jersey Mining -29.40% -15.75% -13.09%

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana. The company also holds interest in the New Jersey Mine, which include 102 acres of private land with surface and mineral rights, 108 acres of private land with mineral rights, 40 acres of private land with surface rights, and approximately 130 acres of unpatented mining claims located in Kellogg, Idaho; Toboggan project that comprise 106 unpatented mining claims located ion Murray, Idaho; McKinley property covering an area of approximately 4,368 acres located in the Simpson Mining District, central Idaho; and Eastern Star Project, which consists of 11 patented lode mining claims located in Elk City, central Idaho. In addition, it holds interest in the Four Square Mine that comprise 334 acres of mining claims located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

