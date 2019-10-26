Financial Analysis: Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolving Systems and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 1 1 4 0 2.50

Aspen Technology has a consensus target price of $140.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.17%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Evolving Systems has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolving Systems and Aspen Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolving Systems $30.64 million 0.49 -$14.79 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $598.34 million 13.23 $262.73 million $3.77 30.72

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Evolving Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Evolving Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Aspen Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolving Systems and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolving Systems -86.20% 8.31% 4.67% Aspen Technology 43.91% 62.06% 28.65%

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Evolving Systems on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

