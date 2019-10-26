Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 8 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. ValuEngine lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,215.39.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $1,761.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,771.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,844.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $880.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

