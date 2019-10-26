Fiii Price Up 30.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Fiii has a market cap of $329,197.00 and $42,739.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. One Fiii coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fiii alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00200417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.01463914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fiii Coin Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official message board is medium.com/@fiiilab.io . Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fiii’s official website is fiii.io

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.