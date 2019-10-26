Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FITB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.41.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,908,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,852,000 after buying an additional 453,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 334,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 269,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.