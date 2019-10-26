Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc (OTCMKTS:FSAM)’s share price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fifth Street Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

