Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

FIS opened at $129.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

