Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ferro to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 523,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 940.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 332,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

