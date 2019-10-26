Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 187 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,708,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,068,366,000 after acquiring an additional 785,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $61.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.