Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as high as $2.03. Fang shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,131 shares changing hands.

SFUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Fang had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Fang by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Fang by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 129,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fang by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,321,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fang in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000.

Fang Company Profile (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

