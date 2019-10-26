Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,287,038 shares of company stock worth $789,982,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

