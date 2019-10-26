Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $23,208,368.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, October 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.75, for a total value of $23,707,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,407,150.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $21,758,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $23,700,720.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total value of $23,057,442.26.

On Monday, October 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $21,333,555.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $21,264,825.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total value of $21,314,595.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $21,063,375.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56.

Shares of FB opened at $187.89 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $531.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

