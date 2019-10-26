Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $69.25 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

