Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.