Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,045 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,704.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,557,410 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after buying an additional 5,249,396 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,545,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after buying an additional 1,053,337 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $57,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $6,649,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,521,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,760.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock worth $15,635,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.