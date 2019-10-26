Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stake Reduced by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,744 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,569,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

