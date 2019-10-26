EvenCoin (EVN) Hits Market Cap of $650,479.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $650,479.00 and approximately $768,308.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,875,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,875,378 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

