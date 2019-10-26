Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.