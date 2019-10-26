Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $340,000 in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 94,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 26,846 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,669.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Thomas Oakley purchased 10,500 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,546 shares in the company, valued at $157,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 95,440 shares of company stock worth $312,243 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BASI stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.