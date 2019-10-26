Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,794 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Jumia Technologies worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $6.80 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG – has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

