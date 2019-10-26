Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys 7,520 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rogowski sold 85,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $863,540.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,258.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MWA opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.96 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

