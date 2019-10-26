Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. The business had revenue of $211.89 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $126,216.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,381 shares of company stock valued at $414,217. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 707,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after buying an additional 234,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.