ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 942,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 99,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

