Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 34.57%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $106.37.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $733,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,542.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock worth $1,129,466. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

