Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.36.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.90. 801,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after buying an additional 680,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after buying an additional 1,715,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,789,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

