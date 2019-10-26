Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Eos International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EOSI) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 330,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Eos International (OTCMKTS:EOSI)

EOS International, Inc provides library automation and knowledge management solutions for libraries worldwide. The company offers EOS.Webintegrated library system, including academic, association, corporate, digital, government, legal, medical, small, and special library software. It also provides various services, such as data conversion, data hosting, implementation, support, and training services.

