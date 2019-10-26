EOS (EOS) Market Cap Hits $2.94 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. EOS has a market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $4.31 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00034042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, DragonEX, Cryptopia and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000976 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,034,256,104 coins and its circulating supply is 937,556,093 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Bithumb, BCEX, GOPAX, Coindeal, DOBI trade, BitMart, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, CoinTiger, RightBTC, Vebitcoin, Coinbe, BtcTrade.im, EXX, Kuna, CoinEx, Tidex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Tidebit, Gate.io, Zebpay, Exrates, Ovis, OEX, Instant Bitex, Upbit, CPDAX, DigiFinex, Koinex, WazirX, IDAX, Hotbit, Kucoin, ABCC, IDCM, Poloniex, YoBit, Huobi, Neraex, Exmo, Binance, BigONE, Mercatox, OKEx, Livecoin, Fatbtc, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Coinone, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Coinrail, HitBTC, QBTC, Cryptomate, COSS, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Kraken, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, LBank, Bitfinex, CoinBene, C2CX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

