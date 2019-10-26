Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,818 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,818 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total value of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,032.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

