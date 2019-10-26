Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 91,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

