Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 290.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 56.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. HSBC boosted their target price on Baidu from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.58.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.21. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

