Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at TD Securities

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ETG stock opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. Entree Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

