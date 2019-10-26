Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enova International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.15 EPS.

ENVA traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $149,834.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,539 shares in the company, valued at $10,144,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

