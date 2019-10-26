Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $20.90 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Enigma has a market cap of $20.90 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, Huobi and Mercatox. In the last week, Enigma has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00752592 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000860 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, HitBTC, AirSwap, Liqui, Upbit, Hotbit, Mercatox, Huobi, Kyber Network, OKEx, Binance, Tidex and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.