Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERII. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of ERII traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 186,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $529.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

