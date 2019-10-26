Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENI. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday.

Enel Americas has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

