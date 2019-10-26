Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enel Americas in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel Americas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Enel Americas has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

