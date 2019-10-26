Endurance Explorations Group (OTCMKTS:EXPL) Stock Price Down 5%

Endurance Explorations Group Inc (OTCMKTS:EXPL)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 4,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 592,433% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Endurance Explorations Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXPL)

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and recovery of deep-ocean shipwrecks worldwide. The company focuses on aquatic research, survey, inspection, and recovery, as well as maritime contract and consulting services. It also recovers bullion precious metals, numismatic-grade coinage, non-ferrous metals, and other valuable cargos from historic and modern shipwrecks.

