Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $708.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce sales of $708.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.40 million and the highest is $728.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $745.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 61.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Endo International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Endo International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $987.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

