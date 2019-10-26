Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

DAVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. Endava has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $43.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

