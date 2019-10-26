Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Endava by 11.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Endava by 46.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 6.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 6.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.