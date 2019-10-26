Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 625,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,399 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 67.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $98,372,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.48 on Friday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.80%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.79.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

