Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Holdings Trimmed by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emcor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emcor Group by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Emcor Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,454,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 202,296 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Emcor Group by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after purchasing an additional 138,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Emcor Group by 2,477.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

