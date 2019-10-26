Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (AKO.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A (NYSE:AKO.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.10 million during the quarter.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A alerts:

AKO.A stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.73. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.