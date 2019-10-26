Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 273,696 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $27,188,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $148,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,321,877 shares of company stock worth $122,540,855. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.68. Elastic NV has a fifty-two week low of $59.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.49 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic NV will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.