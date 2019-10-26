eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74.
In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
