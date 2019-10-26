eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 target price on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 45.23%. eGain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $70,960. 35.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in eGain during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

