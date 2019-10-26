Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $228.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,019.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $567,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,753 shares of company stock worth $30,304,006 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

