Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Position Lowered by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after purchasing an additional 275,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after buying an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after buying an additional 48,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,876,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $228.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $1,432,589.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,481,369.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,753 shares of company stock valued at $30,304,006. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

